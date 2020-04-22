Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Trane (NYSE:TT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trane (NYSE:TT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 361,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,855,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Trane as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TT. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Trane in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $413,000. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter valued at about $8,397,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $81.45. The company had a trading volume of 570,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,635,859. Trane has a 1-year low of $32.58 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $87.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TT shares. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Trane to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Trane in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Trane from $115.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trane has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

