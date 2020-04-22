Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 20,951 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 20,951 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $66,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,552,000. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $606,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 8.5% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 58,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management now owns 27,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,537,000 after acquiring an additional 13,490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.57, for a total transaction of $12,469,093.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,602,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,111,115,764.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,070 shares of company stock valued at $86,606,403. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $10.58 on Wednesday, reaching $255.93. The company had a trading volume of 2,144,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,835,802. The firm has a market cap of $253.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.45. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MA shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $316.00 to $287.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.68.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.