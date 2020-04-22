RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

RBB Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 81.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. RBB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 27.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect RBB Bancorp to earn $2.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ RBB traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.97. 784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,469. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.61. RBB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $242.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25.

RBB Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $28.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. RBB Bancorp had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RBB Bancorp will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James Kao acquired 9,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $159,485.30. 23.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded RBB Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

RBB Bancorp Company Profile

RBB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Royal Business Bank that provides various banking products and services to the Chinese-American communities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company offers commercial and industrial lines of credit, term loans, mortgage warehouse lines, and international trade discounts; commercial real estate loans; residential construction, commercial construction, and land acquisition and development construction loans; small business administration loans; and single-family residential mortgage loans.

