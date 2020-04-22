Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for LPL Financial (LPLA)

LPL Financial (NASDAQ: LPLA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/18/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

4/15/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating.

4/6/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $72.00 to $54.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $98.00 to $59.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/1/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $61.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/27/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $65.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $79.00.

3/24/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating. They now have a $72.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/13/2020 – LPL Financial had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/12/2020 – LPL Financial was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock.

3/6/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/4/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $79.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $110.00.

2/26/2020 – LPL Financial was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.63. 599,551 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,793. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 1.63.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. LPL Financial had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $5,983,477.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,761,825.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total transaction of $58,373.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,140 shares of company stock worth $6,137,970 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in LPL Financial by 15.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 333,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,157,000 after buying an additional 45,829 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 29.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,395,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,344,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,988,000 after acquiring an additional 85,862 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

