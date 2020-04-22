Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 14,907 Shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,829 shares of the energy giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Exelon were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Exelon by 136.0% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Argus cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.08.

NYSE EXC traded up $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $37.20. 4,088,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,092,890. Exelon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $51.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.04.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Read More: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.