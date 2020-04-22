Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Acquires 5,180 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,108 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $626,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter worth $2,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after acquiring an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $423,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In other American Water Works news, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,345 shares in the company, valued at $1,424,920.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.70, for a total value of $644,629.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,574.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

AWK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

AWK traded up $2.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.89. The stock had a trading volume of 734,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,372,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.18. American Water Works Company Inc has a one year low of $92.00 and a one year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

