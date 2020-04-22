Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 11,249 Shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 112,908 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $7,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.68. 7,346,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,753,312. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.15. The company has a market capitalization of $84.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Read More: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.