Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Buys 5,864 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,705,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 202,697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $54,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,453,029 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,403,160,000 after acquiring an additional 218,262 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 81.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $553,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total transaction of $704,094.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 54,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.69, for a total value of $23,851,136.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,369 shares in the company, valued at $23,851,136.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 197,784 shares of company stock worth $77,902,201. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

NFLX traded down $12.41 on Wednesday, hitting $421.42. The company had a trading volume of 21,025,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,497,545. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $366.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $449.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NFLX. Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $402.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.22.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

