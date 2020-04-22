Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Decreases Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,906 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,114 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,754,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,429,991 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,762,334,000 after purchasing an additional 762,963 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,411,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,343,894,000 after purchasing an additional 113,370 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,875,146 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,926,876,000 after buying an additional 339,641 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,739,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,421,342,000 after buying an additional 227,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of CRM stock traded up $3.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,659,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,285,984. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $150.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $163.12. The company has a market capitalization of $145.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 770.74, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 3.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $139.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.15.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $1,932,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.46, for a total transaction of $755,124.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,085,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,168,579.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 389,415 shares of company stock valued at $64,512,334. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Article: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.