Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Position in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 153.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,951 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $3,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Conning Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in CME Group by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 11,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,319,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in CME Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CME shares. Cfra boosted their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.29.

Shares of CME stock traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $179.39. 1,794,329 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. CME Group Inc has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $182.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.62.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.48%. The company’s revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

In other news, COO Julie Holzrichter sold 3,011 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,091 shares in the company, valued at $7,396,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Julie Winkler sold 5,620 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.97, for a total transaction of $1,185,651.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at $5,298,300.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,692 shares of company stock worth $2,350,147 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Read More: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.