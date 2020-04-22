Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 231,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,649 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,095,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,352,230 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,052,032,000 after buying an additional 9,730,215 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,178,599 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,474,876,000 after buying an additional 4,811,552 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Williams Companies by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,105,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $215,993,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Williams Companies by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,977,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $165,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Williams Companies from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Williams Companies from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.98.

Shares of WMB stock traded down $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $17.66. 15,214,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,547,334. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.76. The company has a market capitalization of $22.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. Williams Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $29.06.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Williams Companies had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Williams Companies Inc will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 161.62%.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong acquired 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.23 per share, for a total transaction of $502,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 804,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,246,838.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Spence bought 4,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.60 per share, with a total value of $54,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,107.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 83,600 shares of company stock worth $1,363,083 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

