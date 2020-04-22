Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $14.18 Million Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,528 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,143 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for about 0.9% of Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $14,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 3,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Delaney III purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,764,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UNP stock traded up $2.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.10. The company had a trading volume of 3,970,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,482,711. The stock has a market cap of $99.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $141.75 and a 200-day moving average of $166.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.32.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

