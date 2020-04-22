Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,430 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

NYSE:CAT traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,794,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.79.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $143.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.26.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.