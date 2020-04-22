Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,194 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 13,826,979 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,784,239,000 after purchasing an additional 375,408 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Tesla by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,694,412 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,473,791,000 after purchasing an additional 454,250 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 486.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,938,142 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,647,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267,141 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 158.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,566,544 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $655,333,000 after purchasing an additional 961,315 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA stock traded up $45.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $732.11. 14,141,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,287,292. Tesla Inc has a 12 month low of $176.99 and a 12 month high of $968.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $486.48.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.34. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla Inc will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Antonio J. Gracias sold 77,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $892.65, for a total transaction of $68,869,732.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727. Corporate insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $240.00 target price on Tesla and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra raised shares of Tesla to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $488.03.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.