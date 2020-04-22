Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,125 Shares of Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd decreased its position in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,203 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Humana by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Humana by 1.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 95,903 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 196.8% in the first quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,866,000 after acquiring an additional 31,389 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Humana by 175.5% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 35,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,194,000 after purchasing an additional 22,709 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Humana during the 1st quarter worth about $171,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HUM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $437.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Humana from $321.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $379.94.

Shares of NYSE HUM traded up $8.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $367.17. 1,072,136 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,551,550. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $384.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $330.35.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.08. Humana had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business had revenue of $16.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Humana Inc will post 18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

