Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 1,190 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $4,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 9,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 79.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $215.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.55.

NYSE:PSA traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $193.01. The company had a trading volume of 766,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,551. Public Storage has a 12-month low of $155.37 and a 12-month high of $266.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.26.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by ($0.99). The company had revenue of $717.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 53.41% and a return on equity of 30.16%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 10.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

