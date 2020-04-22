Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,742 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 17.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,742 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Lam Research by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,133,000. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,328 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $300.43.

LRCX traded up $28.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $271.78. 3,541,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,222,732. The stock has a market cap of $38.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $171.04 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $251.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 15.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 31.62%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

