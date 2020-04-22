Ren Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.73 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Ren has a total market cap of $51.73 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000846 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Global, Tidex, DDEX and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00054066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.53 or 0.04633693 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066692 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038145 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013917 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005325 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009672 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003307 BTC.

Ren Profile

REN is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 851,753,284 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg. Ren’s official website is renproject.io.

Buying and Selling Ren

Ren can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Binance, OKEx, IDEX, UEX, DDEX, Tidex and Kyber Network. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

