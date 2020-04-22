Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA cut its position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,777 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned 0.14% of Repligen worth $7,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Repligen news, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.35, for a total transaction of $39,757.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,129.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Cox sold 26,736 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.27, for a total value of $2,547,138.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,725.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,813 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,002 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $104.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 236.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 12.15, a current ratio of 13.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Repligen Co. has a 52-week low of $54.54 and a 52-week high of $109.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.59.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. Repligen had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $69.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Repligen Co. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Repligen from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Stephens upped their price objective on Repligen from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Repligen from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.71.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

