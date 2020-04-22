Request Hits Market Capitalization of $7.34 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Over the last week, Request has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0094 or 0.00000131 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Koinex, Gate.io and Kyber Network. Request has a total market capitalization of $7.34 million and approximately $232,811.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00053939 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000709 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $329.18 or 0.04617828 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066235 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038039 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014039 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005307 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010185 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003327 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,975,053 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,410,186 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The official website for Request is request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

Request can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Bitbns, Ethfinex, WazirX, CoinPlace, Mercatox, DDEX, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Radar Relay, Coineal, Binance, CoinExchange, KuCoin, Koinex, Kyber Network, GOPAX, COSS and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.