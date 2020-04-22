Research Analysts’ Downgrades for April, 22nd (CNA, LOOP, LRN, LZB, MATW, MBCN, MCB, MDOMF, MDWD, MED)

Research Analysts’ downgrades for Wednesday, April 22nd:

Centrica (LON:CNA) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 29 ($0.38) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 50 ($0.66).

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Loop Industries Inc. is a technology company. It created a revolutionary process which decouples plastic from fossil fuels, breaking down waste PET plastic to its base building blocks. Loop Industries Inc. is based in Los Angeles, United States. “

K12 (NYSE:LRN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, is a leading national provider of proprietary curriculum and educational services created for online delivery to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, or K-12. Its mission is to maximize a child’s potential by providing access to an engaging and effective education, regardless of geographic location or socio-economic background. “

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “La-Z-Boy Incorporated is one of the world’s leading residential furniture producers, marketing furniture for every room of the home. The La-Z-Boy Upholstery segment companies are La-Z-Boy and England. The Casegoods segment consists of three brands: American Drew, Hammary and Kincaid. The company-owned Retail segment of the La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores. The corporation’s branded distribution network is dedicated to selling La-Z-Boy Incorporated products and brands, and includes the stand-alone La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries stores and the independent Comfort Studio® locations, in addition to in-store gallery programs for Kincaid and England. “

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Middlefield Banc Corp. is a bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company. It offers its customers a broad range of banking services, including checking, savings, and negotiable order of withdrawal (NOW) accounts; money market accounts; time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, and various types of consumer loans; safe deposit facilities, and traveller’s checks. The Company also offers online banking and bill payment services. Middlefield Banc Corp. is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio. “

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank(R), The Entrepreneurial Bank. The company is a chartered commercial bank which provides deposits, small business lending, trade finance, cash management solutions, speciality markets, personal checking, savings, electronic banking and prepaid cards. It operates primarily in Manhattan, Boro Park, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. is headquartered in New York City. “

Mandom (OTCMKTS:MDOMF) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Mandom Corporation manufactures and sells cosmetics products for men and women. The Company’s products include hair care and skin care cosmetics. Mandom Corporation is headquartered in Osaka, Japan. “

Mediwound (NASDAQ:MDWD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “MediWound Ltd. is a biotechnology niche specialty company. It is focused on developing, manufacturing and commercializing products that address unmet needs in the fields of severe burn and chronic wound management. The company is also developing NexoBrid for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns. MediWound Ltd. is headquartered in Yavne, Israel. “

Medifast (NYSE:MED) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Medifast is a leading manufacturer and distributor of clinically proven healthy living products and programs. It is the brand recommended by more than 20,000 Doctors. Medifast produces, distributes, and sells weight loss and other health-related products through websites, multi-level marketing, telemarketing, franchised weight loss clinics, and medical professionals. The company launched OPTAVIA, an exclusive brand and product line sold through its community of independent Coaches who offer support and guidance to their Clients. In partnership with OPTAVIA Coaches , franchise partners, resellers and its Scientific Advisory Board, Medifast offers comprehensive wellness products and programs that focus on creating sustainable change by helping people learn to incorporate healthy habits into their lives. “

Metro Bank (LON:MTRO) was downgraded by analysts at Societe Generale to a hold rating. They currently have GBX 100 ($1.32) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 300 ($3.95).

The Sage Group (LON:SGE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc to a sell rating. The firm currently has GBX 500 ($6.58) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 590 ($7.76).

