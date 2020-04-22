Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 22nd (ADYYF, ANTO, AQST, BAMXF, BHP, CMG, CTTMF, GOOS, HLMA, IBN)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, April 22nd:

Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Get Adyen NV alerts:

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 790 ($10.39) to GBX 660 ($8.68). JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. The firm currently has a $31.00 price target on the stock.

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) was upgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets to a buy rating.

BHP Group (LON:BHP) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc..

Catena Media (OTCMKTS:CTTMF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Halma (LON:HLMA) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 2,080 ($27.36) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 1,980 ($26.05).

ICICI Bank (NYSE:IBN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. The firm currently has $10.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of ICICI Bank on the NYSE have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company's increased dependence on domestic loans, growth in demand for retail loans and efforts to digitize operations are expected to continue supporting profitability in the long run. Moreover, its efforts to improve fee income growth will likely support the top line to an extent. However, deteriorating asset quality remains a major concern for the company as it might hamper financials in the near term. Moreover, slowdown in domestic economy is expected to hurt revenue growth in the quarters ahead. Continuously increasing operating expenses, owing to the on-going expansion in branch network and ATMs as well as technology investments, are expected to hurt bottom-line growth to some extent. A stretched valuation limits the stock's upside potential.”

Informa (LON:INF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG. They currently have a GBX 700 ($9.21) price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 860 ($11.31).

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $12.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Lovesac Company retails home furnishing products. The Company offers alternative furniture store, sectionals, bean bags, bean bag chairs as well as other accessories such as blankets, footsacs and throw pillows. Its registered trademark consists of Lovesac(R), Sac(R) and Sactionals(R). The Lovesac Company is based in Stamford, Connecticut. “

LG Display (NYSE:LPL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “LG Display Co., Ltd., formerly known as LG Philips LCD Co., Ltd., primarily manufactures and sells thin film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) panels. The Company supplies its products to original equipment manufacturers and multinational corporations. LG Display offers TFT-LCD panels in a range of sizes and specifications primarily for use in televisions, notebook computers, and desktop monitors, as well as for handheld application products, such as mobile phones; and medium and large size panels for industrial and other applications, including entertainment systems, portable navigation devices, e-paper, digital photo displays, and medical diagnostic equipment. LG Display Co., Ltd. is based in Seoul, the Republic of Korea. “

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Lexicon Genetics Incorporated is a leader in defining the functions of genes for drug discovery using large-scale knockout mouse technology. Lexicon has invented high-throughput gene trapping technology to discover thousands of genes and expand its OmniBank library of tens of thousands of mouse clones. The Company uses an integrated platform of functional genomic technologies to accelerate large-scale analysis of mammalian gene function for drug discovery. “

Cie Gnrl des Etblsmnts Michelin SCA (OTCMKTS:MGDDF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

MITSUBISHI ESTA/ADR (OTCMKTS:MITEY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $18.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. is engaged in the development of real estate, including office buildings, residential properties and commercial properties. The Building Business segment is engaged in the development, leasing and property management of office buildings. Its Lifestyle Property segment operates the PREMIUM OUTLETS, MARK IS and other retail facilities. The Residential Business segment provides services, such as development, marketing and leasing. It is engaged in undertaking approximately 30 development projects in over 10 states, including distribution facilities and homes. Its Investment Management segment offers services for both individual and institutional investors. Its Architectural Design and Engineering segment engages in the design and administration of construction and civil engineering projects. Its Hotel Business maintains a network of over eight hotels. Its Real Estate Services segment provides a range of solutions for individuals and corporations. “

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $1.50 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Martin Midstream is a limited partnership which stores and transports hydrocarbon products and specialty chemicals, primarily in the Gulf Coast. It runs a marine transportation business, mostly barges and tugs, and operates storage tanks. “

PEUGEOT SA/ADR (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets.

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) had its reduce rating reiterated by analysts at Peel Hunt.

S & U (LON:SUS) had its add rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.