Retail Properties of America (RPAI) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

4/22/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $15.00 to $9.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/19/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

3/13/2020 – Retail Properties of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

3/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/2/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $16.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2020 – Retail Properties of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

2/25/2020 – Retail Properties of America had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.28. The company had a trading volume of 75,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,021,927. Retail Properties of America Inc has a 52-week low of $2.87 and a 52-week high of $14.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $986.31 million, a P/E ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.33.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Retail Properties of America had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $120.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America Inc will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is 61.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Westpac Banking Corp bought a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Retail Properties of America in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned 105 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.1 million square feet.

