Reviewing CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) & InMode (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) and CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares InMode and CONMED’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InMode 39.10% 52.38% 41.08% CONMED 3.00% 11.18% 4.43%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares InMode and CONMED’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio InMode $156.36 million 4.57 $61.15 million $1.60 13.98 CONMED $955.10 million 1.95 $28.62 million $2.64 24.77

InMode has higher earnings, but lower revenue than CONMED. InMode is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CONMED, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.2% of InMode shares are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of CONMED shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for InMode and CONMED, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InMode 0 0 4 0 3.00 CONMED 0 1 4 0 2.80

InMode currently has a consensus target price of $42.25, indicating a potential upside of 88.87%. CONMED has a consensus target price of $113.33, indicating a potential upside of 73.29%. Given InMode’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe InMode is more favorable than CONMED.

Summary

InMode beats CONMED on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments. It also designs, develops, manufactures, and markets non-invasive medical aesthetic products that target an array of procedures, including permanent hair reduction, facial skin rejuvenation, wrinkle reduction, cellulite treatment, skin appearance and texture, and superficial benign vascular and pigmented lesions. InMode Ltd. offers its products directly in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and India, as well as indirectly through third-party distributors internationally. The company was formerly known as Invasix Ltd. and changed its name to InMode Ltd. in November 2017. InMode Ltd. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yokneam, Israel.

CONMED Company Profile

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products. It offers orthopedic surgery products under Hall, CONMED Linvatec, Concept, and Shutt brands. The company also offers general surgery product in the areas of advanced surgical comprising clinical insufflation system; electrosurgical products; endomechanical products comprising instruments, such as tissue retrieval bags, trocars, suction irrigation devices, graspers, scissors, and dissectors; and VCARE uterine manipulator for enhancing the efficiency of laparoscopic hysterectomies and other gynecologic laparoscopic procedures. In addition, it offers endoscopic technologies offering, including diagnostic and therapeutic products for use in gastroenterology procedures; cardiology and critical care products cover a line of vital signs, cardiac monitoring, and patient care products, including ECG electrodes and accessories, cardiac defibrillation and pacing pads, and suction instruments and tubing; and physician's office electrosurgical product used by dermatologists. The company markets its products directly to surgeons, hospitals, surgery centers, group purchasing organizations, integrated delivery networks, and other customers, as well as through medical specialty distributors. CONMED Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Utica, New York.

