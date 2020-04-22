RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 168,711 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 726,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,711 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley makes up 2.1% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $24,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 163.4% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 50,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.97 per share, for a total transaction of $2,248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 174,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,830,221.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.68 per share, with a total value of $734,920.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 193,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,920.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,420. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MS traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 10,338,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,950,586. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.61. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 16.01%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MS. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price target (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra cut their target price on Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

