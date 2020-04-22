RNC Capital Management LLC Has $43.50 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

RNC Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 780,466 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,117 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 3.7% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $43,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BMY. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,012,211,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,662,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,262,135,000 after buying an additional 5,861,939 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,705,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $815,568,000 after buying an additional 303,014 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $671,013,000 after buying an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9,590.9% during the fourth quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 9,348,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,139,000 after buying an additional 9,447,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

In other news, EVP John E. Elicker sold 15,805 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $964,263.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,579,212.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.01. 6,099,126 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,052,864. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 52 week low of $42.48 and a 52 week high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

