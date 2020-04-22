RNC Capital Management LLC Sells 248,995 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

RNC Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 25.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 739,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 248,995 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. makes up 3.0% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $35,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 646.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSM. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “positive” rating to a “negative” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

NYSE TSM traded up $1.47 on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. 359,141 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,294,457. The company has a market cap of $272.74 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be given a $0.4171 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio is 61.40%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.