Rogers Communications to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share on Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported C$1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.02 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.95 billion.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.