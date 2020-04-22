Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Acquired by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,680 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 1,003.6% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 309 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Ross Stores by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 285 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $128.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective (up previously from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.04.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.87. 3,265,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,159,404. The company has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.27. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 50.11%. Ross Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This is an increase from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.89%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

