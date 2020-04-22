Royal Bank of Canada Lowers The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target to $55.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.67.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

NYSE KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola has a 52 week low of $36.27 and a 52 week high of $60.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Nancy Quan sold 12,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $752,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KO. Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,155,000. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 52,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 32,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,024,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,003,000 after buying an additional 7,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 64,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.