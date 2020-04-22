Safe Haven (SHA) Market Capitalization Tops $423,493.23

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $423,493.23 and $7,187.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Safe Haven token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and OceanEx. During the last week, Safe Haven has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Safe Haven alerts:

Mixin (XIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $164.88 or 0.02302217 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00290960 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded 42% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Safe Haven Profile

Safe Haven (CRYPTO:SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2014. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 tokens. Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io. The official message board for Safe Haven is t.me/safehavenio_ann. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

Safe Haven can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OceanEx and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe Haven should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Safe Haven using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Haven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe Haven and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.