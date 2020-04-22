Sai (DAI) Price Reaches $1.01 on Major Exchanges

Sai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. Sai has a market capitalization of $103.13 million and $3.38 million worth of Sai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sai token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Sai has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.04577308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Sai Profile

Sai is a token. It launched on December 18th, 2017. Sai’s total supply is 101,669,773 tokens. The official message board for Sai is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Sai’s official website is www.makerdao.com. Sai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Sai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

