SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,600 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SAP by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,680 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,101,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SAP by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SAP by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 903 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in SAP by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 4.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SAP alerts:

NYSE:SAP opened at $116.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $147.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.02. SAP SE has a one year low of $90.89 and a one year high of $140.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.08.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.09). SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.7119 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAP shares. Deutsche Bank upgraded SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.70.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.