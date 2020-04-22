Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) Given a €238.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Sartorius (FRA:SRT3) has been assigned a €238.00 ($276.74) target price by stock analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nord/LB’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on shares of Sartorius and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group set a €207.00 ($240.70) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €235.00 ($273.26) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €175.00 ($203.49) price target on Sartorius and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €210.00 ($244.19) price objective on Sartorius and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €196.44 ($228.42).

Shares of SRT3 traded down €5.60 ($6.51) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting €251.80 ($292.79). 137,150 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €211.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €199.27. Sartorius has a 1 year low of €71.00 ($82.56) and a 1 year high of €124.70 ($145.00).

About Sartorius

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers products for suspension cell analysis and live-cell analysis inside incubator for oncology, immuno-oncology, antibody discovery, neuroscience, and stem cell research; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media, as well as general media and downstream buffers; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

