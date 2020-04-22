Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by West Coast Financial LLC

West Coast Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,441 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. West Coast Financial LLC owned 0.12% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $8,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,521,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,115,000 after acquiring an additional 107,188 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,488,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,660,000 after buying an additional 236,368 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4,172.0% in the 1st quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,020,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,795,000 after acquiring an additional 996,700 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 858,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 162,952 shares during the period. Finally, Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 797,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHO traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $51.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,848,782. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.81. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $50.01 and a one year high of $51.99.

