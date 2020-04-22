SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) Short Interest Down 7.4% in March

SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc (NYSE:SMHI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 386,700 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the March 15th total of 417,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.4 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Charles Fabrikant purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.62 per share, with a total value of $69,300.00. Also, Director Robert Christopher Regan purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.03 per share, with a total value of $373,860.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $618,517. 12.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 365,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,092 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SEACOR Marine by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 263,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 125,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SEACOR Marine by 3.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

SEACOR Marine stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. SEACOR Marine has a 12-month low of $2.83 and a 12-month high of $15.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.36 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 2.09.

SEACOR Marine (NYSE:SMHI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.03. SEACOR Marine had a negative return on equity of 15.78% and a negative net margin of 41.38%. The firm had revenue of $49.07 million for the quarter.

SEACOR Marine Company Profile

Seacor Marine Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine business. It offers global marine and support transportation services to offshore oil & gas exploration, development, and production facilities. The company involves in the operation of support and specialty vessels for and among independent oil, gas exploration, production, and emerging independent companies.

