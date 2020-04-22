Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Seattle Genetics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.66). Seattle Genetics posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 153.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($2.89) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.96) to ($0.68). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.48) to $0.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Seattle Genetics.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 million. Seattle Genetics had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 13.99%. The company’s revenue was up 66.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.75) EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SGEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $144.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Seattle Genetics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seattle Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Seattle Genetics from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Seattle Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.76.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN traded up $1.65 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.02. 686,038 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,138,969. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.86 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a 12-month low of $62.90 and a 12-month high of $145.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.65.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total value of $40,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total transaction of $3,263,175.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,766 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,579 in the last ninety days. 31.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 21,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 23,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,456,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

