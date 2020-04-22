Selfkey (KEY) Price Hits $0.0006

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Selfkey has a market cap of $1.89 million and approximately $468,637.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Selfkey token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, Binance, IDEX and OKEx. In the last week, Selfkey has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00053859 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.69 or 0.04590841 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00067142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038071 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00010282 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003340 BTC.

About Selfkey

KEY is a token. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,022,148,715 tokens. Selfkey’s official message board is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Selfkey is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, ABCC, IDEX, Kucoin and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

