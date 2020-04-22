Sentivate Achieves Market Cap of $1.43 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (CURRENCY:SNTVT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Over the last seven days, Sentivate has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Sentivate token can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, STEX and IDEX. Sentivate has a market cap of $1.43 million and $69,359.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Sentivate Token Profile

Sentivate (CRYPTO:SNTVT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,340,133,661 tokens. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

Sentivate can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX, IDEX and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentivate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentivate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sentivate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

