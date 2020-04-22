ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Lowered to $365.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target reduced by Citigroup from $384.00 to $365.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NOW. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $310.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Argus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $304.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $314.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $343.68.

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $11.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $300.69. The stock had a trading volume of 702,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,613,317. The firm has a market cap of $57.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.29. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $213.99 and a 1 year high of $362.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.93.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information technology services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $951.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.14 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 18.11%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Miller sold 7,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.98, for a total value of $2,337,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,262.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 2,836 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.00, for a total value of $1,009,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,980,124. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,541 shares of company stock worth $38,458,174 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management lifted its holdings in ServiceNow by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management now owns 565,728 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,288,000 after buying an additional 311,781 shares during the last quarter. Janus Capital Management boosted its position in ServiceNow by 65.1% during the third quarter. Janus Capital Management now owns 1,527,589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $106,091,000 after purchasing an additional 602,567 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at $0. Fisher Asset Management increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management now owns 17,694 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 41,812 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,619,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

