Short Interest in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Drops By 6.9%

Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,480,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 5,888,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Jill A. Greenthal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $512,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,039 shares in the company, valued at $3,383,523.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 8,389 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $832,943.81. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,509 shares in the company, valued at $1,142,728.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,311 shares of company stock worth $2,938,395 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKAM. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,266 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Akamai Technologies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,158 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,263 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akamai Technologies stock opened at $103.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.91. Akamai Technologies has a 1 year low of $73.19 and a 1 year high of $108.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The firm had revenue of $772.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Akamai Technologies will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AKAM. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cowen cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Nomura Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $106.14.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

