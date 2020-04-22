Short Interest in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) Declines By 6.5%

Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,780,000 shares, a decrease of 6.5% from the March 15th total of 7,251,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $7.10 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.99 and a 1-year high of $10.53.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.32). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 83.48% and a negative return on equity of 39.65%. The business had revenue of $69.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Akebia Therapeutics will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

AKBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub cut Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Akebia Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, COO Michel Dahan sold 6,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total value of $60,656.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Amello sold 6,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.70, for a total transaction of $60,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,998 shares of company stock valued at $182,683. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKBA. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Akebia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Akebia Therapeutics by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Akebia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 64.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. Its lead product candidate includes Auryxia, a ferric citrate to control the serum phosphorus levels in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD), on dialysis (DD)-CKD, or the hyperphosphatemia indication (HIF); and vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to CKD in DD and non-dialysis patients.

Read More: What are convertible shares?



Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.