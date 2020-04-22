Short Interest in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Drops By 6.9%

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,860,000 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 15th total of 5,218,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AMH opened at $22.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1-year low of $17.50 and a 1-year high of $29.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is 18.02%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 2,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock valued at $39,272,298 over the last three months. 21.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $168,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

