Short Interest in Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) Declines By 6.6%

Arbutus Biopharma Corp (NASDAQ:ABUS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 527,700 shares, a decrease of 6.6% from the March 15th total of 564,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 763,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABUS shares. JMP Securities upgraded Arbutus Biopharma from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Arbutus Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.35.

Get Arbutus Biopharma alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABUS. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,028,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 52,387 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Arbutus Biopharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,274,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Arbutus Biopharma by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 243,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 57,094 shares during the period. 35.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABUS opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $3.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.08.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.01. Arbutus Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 298.87% and a negative net margin of 2,517.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Arbutus Biopharma will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in Canada and the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-506, a capsid inhibitor that has shown improved potency and pharmacokinetics over its first generation capsid inhibitor; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Arbutus Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbutus Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.