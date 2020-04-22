Short Interest in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Drops By 6.4%

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,230,000 shares, a decline of 6.4% from the March 15th total of 3,449,500 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 859,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of AGO stock opened at $27.44 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.35. Assured Guaranty has a twelve month low of $13.64 and a twelve month high of $50.77.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $220.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.30 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 5.86%. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Assured Guaranty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

In other news, CIO Andrew T. Feldstein bought 13,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.82 per share, with a total value of $499,640.02. Following the acquisition, the executive now directly owns 503,206 shares in the company, valued at $19,031,250.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.54 per share, with a total value of $53,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,877 shares in the company, valued at $607,155.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 90,721 shares of company stock valued at $2,360,870. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGO. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $74,818,000. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Assured Guaranty during the fourth quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 7.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the period. 95.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.