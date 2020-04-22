Sidoti Cuts Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target to $77.00

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) had its price target dropped by Sidoti from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 86.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

BBSI traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.22. 3,089 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,893. The stock has a market cap of $308.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.73. Barrett Business Services has a fifty-two week low of $27.25 and a fifty-two week high of $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.23. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Barrett Business Services news, Director James B. Hicks sold 1,983 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $54,036.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 173,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after acquiring an additional 20,901 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 133,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,051,000 after buying an additional 15,367 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $384,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Barrett Business Services by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 120,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,838 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 6,159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

