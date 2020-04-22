Silver Lake Advisory LLC Buys 3,748 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,748 shares during the period. Genuine Parts accounts for about 1.6% of Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 323 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 78.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPC stock traded up $1.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.90. 712,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,620. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.03. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $108.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty retailer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 55.54%.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director Thomas Gallagher bought 5,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.23 per share, with a total value of $276,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 627,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,640,973.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. Stephens cut shares of Genuine Parts from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, S&P Equity Research dropped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $85.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

