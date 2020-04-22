Silver Lake Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $1,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at $4,954,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

NYSE:EMN traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $53.87. 568,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,378. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.20.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

