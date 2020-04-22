Silver Lake Advisory LLC Invests $1.15 Million in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 128,225 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

RF traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $9.09. 11,037,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,093,430. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $6.94 and a twelve month high of $17.54. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

RF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine cut Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

