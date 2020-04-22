Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Tops 1-Day Volume of $54,062.00

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. Single Collateral DAI has a market cap of $12.80 million and approximately $54,062.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Single Collateral DAI has traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00013904 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00053753 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $325.89 or 0.04577308 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00066264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00038024 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014030 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005299 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010131 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 12,932,361 tokens. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official website is www.makerdao.com. Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO.

Buying and Selling Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

